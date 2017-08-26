Breck DJ who works for free celebrates year on the radio today

Breckenridge radio personality Michael "The Murph" Murphy is celebrating a year on the air today with his all-vinyl radio show at KSMT 102.1/102.7 FM that can be described as a labor of love.

"I just like the way it sounds," Murphy said of vinyl records. "I always have. I'm 44, and when I hear that sound — the needle before the music actually starts, the hissing and the popping — that's a nostalgic moment every time I put a record on."

After working at his college radio station and with a background in television production, Murphy and his wife sold their house in Philadelphia and moved to the mountains. In March 2016, Murphy pitched the idea for a weekly, all-vinyl radio show to managers at KSMT, and it didn't hurt Murphy was willing to do it for free.

Soon after the pitch, the station agreed to let him run with it, and Murphy's first show came at the end of August last year. The show hinges on three rules: Everything Murphy plays must be on vinyl, it must be in his extensive record collection, and "it must exist in this universe."

Murphy's playlist is extensive and all over the map, with a healthy does of 1980s new wave music. However, there are some tracks people won't on the show.

"What I'm trying to do is give something that's not readily accessible to Summit County," Murphy said. "I don't play jam bands. There's no Grateful Dead. There's no Phish. There's no Umphrey's McGee. There's no String Cheese Incident. None of those bands will ever show up on my show because everywhere you go in Colorado, that's what you hear. I'm trying to not play what's typical."

Murphy can be heard from 7-9 p.m. every Sunday and live-streamed online at KSMT.StreamOn.FM. In addition, Murphy said he hopes to help promote local record stores and drum up support artists with his show.