Breckenridge announces Fourth of July street closure, public transportation routes | SummitDaily.com

To accommodate all of its Independence Day activities, Breckenridge is making temporary adjustments to the Free Ride transit system and closing some town streets, along with offering a new park-and-ride service on Tuesday featuring free parking and frequent shuttles from the Satellite lot to Breckenridge Station all day.

Parade goers are urged to plan for traffic and arrive early to secure a good spot.

The Main Street parade begins at 9:30 a.m. with the Firecracker 50 mountain bike race. Following the parade, Main Street will see a variety of activities, including water hose activities, pony rides and a community drum circle.

For more information, go to GoBreck.com/fourth-of-july .

Street impacts:

• Main Street from Ski Hill Road to South Park Avenue closes at 6 a.m.

• Main Street from Ski Hill Road to North French Street closes at 8 a.m.

• Main Street from Ski Hill Road to Adams Avenue will be closed from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Main Street from North French Street to Ski Hill Road and from Adams Avenue to South Park Avenue is scheduled to reopen at 1 p.m. following the parade.

• Main Street will fully reopen at 4 p.m.

• Fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m. from the South Gondola Lot. North Park Avenue from Ski Hill Road to North French Street and a portion of Watson Avenue from the alley to Park Avenue will be closed from 9:15-11 p.m.

Free Ride Transit System impacts:

• Trolley begins service at 4 p.m.

• Purple Route will not serve the Town Hall stop from 8 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. The route will use French Street to return to the transit station.

• For fireworks, all routes will be suspended beginning at 9 p.m. The Breckenridge Station transit center will remain open and service resumes at 10:15 p.m. and will continue until the normal scheduled end time.

All times are approximate and activities are weather dependent.