Breckenridge Backstage Theatre has two upcoming opportunities for youth

Breckenridge Backstage Theatre continues its decades-long tradition of positively impacting the lives of children through the performing arts with their Student Theatricaal Enrichment Program production of "Mary Poppins Jr." and their spring Kidsplay Camp.

Their Kidsplay camps are now open for spring 2018 registration at a fee of $205 per student. The Spring 2018 After-School Kidsplay Camp is open to children in first through third grade. Participants will receive instruction from a theatre professional in singing, acting and movement as they work on material from Disney's "Moana" and prepare for a performance for family and friends at the end of the session.

The camp will meet on Monday afternoons from 3-4 from Jan. 8 through March 26. The Backstage Theatre offers a limited number of reduced-tuition scholarships for families for whom there is a financial need.

The Student Theatre Enrichment Program will focus on the production of "Mary Poppins Jr." and are now seeking cast members. Audition dates are scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 2, and Sunday, Dec. 3, from 12:30-4 p.m. Students in grades 3-12 are invited to audition. Once the cast has been selected, rehearsals will be January through April 2018. The performance will take the Riverwalk Center stage on April 27, 28 and 29. This program offers kids ages 18 and under the opportunity to perform in a high-quality musical in a large performance venue. Those that participate are given feedback from professionals in singing, acting, dancing and more as they prepare for this full-scale production. For more information about what youth programs Breckenridge Backstage Theatre has to offer the community, visit BackstageTheatre.org.