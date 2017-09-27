Breckenridge businesses invited to join flood relief fundraising drive

A pair of locals is organizing a donation drive among Breckenridge businesses to support the victims of hurricane flooding in the Gulf Coast and Puerto Rico.

Called Breckenate (a combination of Breckenridge and donate), the event will encourage the town's businesses to contribute donations, large or small, and ask their customers to help match them through the end of October.

The organizers, Raychel Kelly and Evan Ruddick, will provide participating businesses with donation boxes and return to collect them on Oct. 30. All of the proceeds will go to the American Red Cross, which has asked for monetary donations in lieu of items.

The organizers ask that businesses interested in participating contact them by Oct. 5. Kelly can be reached at 513-432-2468 or BreckenateRaychel@gmail.com, and Ruddick at 513-546-2802 or BreckenateEvan@gmail.com.