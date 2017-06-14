Breckenridge businesses recognized for sustainable practices | SummitDaily.com

The High Country Conservation and town of Breckenridge recently honored seven local companies who are certified as sustainable business leaders for 2016 and early 2017.

Each of the businesses recognized at a party on June 1 completed LED lighting upgrades, which saved them significant amounts of energy and money. Together, the companies are saving more than 500,000 kilowatt hours of electricity per year, or enough to power the electrical needs of more than 50 Summit County homes, speaking to the economic benefits of such sustainability practices.

The seven businesses include: Allied Chiropractic, Christy Sports in Main Street Station, Colorado Mountain College in Breckenridge, Goods, Harmony Health Massage and Wellness Spa, The Mountain Goat Clothing Co. and Valdoro Mountain Lodge. The Grand Lodge at Peak 7 was also recognized for continuing to make notable improvements despite already being certified at the highest level.

The SustainableBreck business program is part of HC3's Resource Wise certification program. For more information about the program, or to see a map of participating businesses, visit: highcountryconservation.org/resource-wise