Breckenridge couple plans dinner fundraiser for Hurricane Harvey victims

After living in Houston for 12 years, Christy and Randy Rost are ready to set a 100-foot dinner table in support of the Hurricane Harvey relief effort.

The dinner will go from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Rosts' historic Breckenridge home, 379 Revette Drive. Tickets are $25 apiece, and proceeds will benefit the American Red Cross's Hurricane Harvey Fund.

Many people might know Christy Rost for her work a TV chef, for her numerous cookbooks or as a home-entertaining guru. Her husband, Randy, is a real estate developer, and he gets much of the credit for an extensive restoration of the couple's Breckenridge home, which was built in 1898 by the "Gold Dredge King" Ben Stanley Revett and is known as "Swan's Nest."

Gathering around a table with family, friends and neighbors to share a meal has always been the best way to build a community, according to Christy Rost, who now owns a home in Dallas with her husband and drew inspiration for next week's dinner from Walmart's "Many Chairs, One Table" advertising campaign.

For the Rosts, the goal is simple — "to bring our Summit County community together to raise money for the Red Cross Hurricane Harvey Fund."

For the dinner, people should bring a chair and a dish to share along with a $25 check made out to "American Red Coss-Hurricane Harvey Fund." Space is limited to 102 seats, and reservations are required.

RSVP by emailing Christy Rost at Christy@christyrost.com or calling 970-453-1755.