Breckenridge employee parking permit lottery opens for some lots

The lottery for Breckenridge employee parking passes for the Courthouse, Exchange and Klack Placer lots is open now through Oct. 31.

Permits for the 2017-18 season for other lots will go on sale Oct. 18, and current parking permits will remain valid through Oct. 31. All lots will be free from Oct. 15 to Nov. 15.

Applications for permits can be found online at the town's website. The site also includes a map showing the boundaries of Breckenridge's three parking districts.

The town has contracted with a private company, Interstate Parking, to handle parking services for the upcoming season. All parking-related issues and questions — including permit sales, appeals and citations — will be managed through Interstate beginning Oct. 11, according to the town's website.