Breckenridge extends bus service as part of New Year’s celebrations | SummitDaily.com

Breck extends bus service as part of New Year’s celebrations

The town of Breckenridge is partnering with Breckenridge Ski Resort to ring in the New Year with events throughout the area.

At 5:45 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, children from ages 5-13 can participate in the Glow Worm Parade. The parade will be held on a green run. The children will ski down in a line with glow sticks to make themselves look like a long glow worm. Register for the event at the Beaver Run Ski and Snowboard School at Peak 9 starting at 5 p.m. that day.

Celebrations continue at 6 p.m. with a Torchlight Parade starting at the tip of Peak 9. Breckenridge Ski and Snowboard School will put on a luminary procession for the parade. The town will end the evening at 9 p.m. with a firework display that can be seen from locations in downtown Breckenridge, weather permitting.

The town’s Free Ride transit will have extended service on New Year’s Eve. Buses will continue normal service until 2:15 a.m. in order to encourage residents and visitors to not drink and drive. The last routes will leave Breckenridge Station at 1:45 a.m.