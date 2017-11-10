Breckenridge Film Festival offers two community presentations of “Kubo and the Two Strings” film

The Breckenridge Film Festival and the Keystone Science School partner again to bring two film showings of the multiple Academy Award-nominated "Kubo and the Two Strings." This film follows young Kubo's (Art Parkinson) peaceful existence as it comes crashing down when he accidentally summons a vengeful spirit from the past. Kubo joins forces with a monkey (Charlize Theron) and beetle (Matthew McConaughey) to unlock a secret legacy. Armed with a magical instrument, Kubo must battle the moon king (Ralph Fiennes) and other gods and monsters to save his family and solve the mystery of his fallen father, a great samurai warrior.

The film specializes in compositing, or the art of combining two or more images to make a single picture electronically. That art form includes green screen removal, stabilization of plates in complex shots, lighting computer graphics extras, set extensions using the Katana rendering program and visual effects integration to ensure every scene has depth, complexity and seamless interactions between all components.

There will be a community presentation with special guest Sara Ireland, compositing supervisor of the acclaimed animation studio, Laika. Ireland has also worked for DreamWorks Animation and contributed to movies such as, "Puss In Boots."

Throughout Veterans Day weekend, Ireland will be working with the Keystone Science School's Girls in STEM Tech Retreat. She will give a special presentation on Saturday at the Frisco Day Lodge. She will walk audiences through the complex art form that is compositing in an overview presentation prior to the "Kubo" screening, allowing everyone to grasp the basic concepts before viewing the film in its finished form.

The public film screening events begin at 6:30 p.m. with opportunities for the community to view and provide outside input to the STEM tech retreat participants on their projects. The Girls in STEM participants will be exploring the technology behind film making, especially the intricacies of stop-motion animation. These students will work in teams to create their own short films to present to audiences on Saturday.

There is a second opportunity to catch the film on Tuesday at the Breckenridge Film Festival's Summit Film Society season kickoff at 7 p.m. at the Breckenridge Theater. Mark Shapiro, Tickets are $12 for adults and are free for children under the age of 12.

For more information on the two film screenings, visit BreckFilmFest.org.