Breckenridge Grand Vacations completes first phase of new resort | SummitDaily.com

Breckenridge Grand Vacations officially opened the doors to Grand Colorado on Peak 8, the company’s fourth resort.

The new location is scheduled to open in five phases. The first phase features 38 luxury residences, and is located at the base of Peak 8. Amenities such as the aquatics center, heated garage, temporary front desk and shuttles were made available.

The on-site restaurant Robbie’s Tavern and Bergenhof is also open. The restaurant is named after Breckenridge Grand Vacation’s late founder Rob Millisor. It also pays tribute to a historical Bergenhof restaurant that used to be in the area.

Once the resort is completed, 265 units will be available to purchase for one week at a time. As of December 2016, sales for the new resort reached $7.1 million.