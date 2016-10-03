Breckenridge Grand Vacations expands building plans | SummitDaily.com

Breckenridge Grand Vacations recently announced that after acquiring Lot 804 on Peak 8, the company plans to expand its plans for Grand Colorado on Peak 8.

In a press release from Sept. 22, the company said that Vacations plans on adding a third building to the location. The structure will be 22,000 square feet, and will have retail and rental space. It will also provide space for guest services for the Breckenridge Ski Resort. Construction for the newest building will begin next spring.

The company is currently working on the construction for the rest of Grand Colorado. The luxury resort will now have 52, two-bedroom equivalent condominium units. It will also be adding several outdoor hot tubs, as well as a children’s pool.

“With the completion of the core of the Peak 8 base area, we believe Breckenridge will provide a ski and guest experience in North America that is second to none and we’re excited to be part of that,” said Mike Dudick, owner and CEO of Breckenridge Grand Vacations.