Breckenridge Grand Vacations hires new CFO after making changes to its executive team | SummitDaily.com

Breckenridge Grand Vacations (BGV) announced several changes to their executive team. The company decided the changes needed to be made to keep the company moving in the right direction after the unexpected death of co-founder and co-owner Rob Millisor in October 2015, according to a press release from the company.

Co-owner and developer Mike Dudick is now the CEO of BGV. Dudick helped Rob Millisor and his brother Mike Millisor start the timeshare company back in 1984.

Mike Millisor will continue working with the company remotely from Maui.

Dave Stroeve, who has been leading the sales team at BGV for nearly 20 years, has been promoted to president of sales. The chief financial officer of the company, Nick Doran, recently celebrated 10 years in the position. Doran will now be the chief operating officer for the company. Blake Davis has been hired to replace Doran as the CFO. Davis was previously the president of the Summit County FirstBank, and had lived in the county for more than 20 years.