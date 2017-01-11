Breckenridge hires a new human resources director | SummitDaily.com

Rick Holman, the town manager of Breckenridge, has brought in Dana Laverdiere as the human resources director for the town. Laverdiere is returning to Breckenridge after spending the last 10 years working in a similar position with St. Anthony Medical Center, Centura Health in Frisco.

During her first time working for the town, Laverdiere started as a technician and worked her way up to human resources generalist II, focusing on benefits.

Laverdiere received a designation of Human Resources Professional from the Human Resources Certification Institute as well as the Society for Human Resources.