Breckenridge hosting live-fire training for local firefighters | SummitDaily.com

Summit County’s three fire departments will be conducting live-fire training at an abandoned house in Silverthorne starting next week.

Collaborating under the guidance of the jointly operated Summit Fire Authority, firefighters will be training in both the mornings and afternoons of Nov. 14, Nov. 18 and Nov. 21 at the house located at 1130 Blue River Parkway, across from La Perla and Murdoch’s.

Although some of the training will involve burning wood and other materials inside one of the homes, bystanders are not likely to see flames, and visible smoke will be monitored to ensure that it doesn’t affect traffic or local residents.

A short stretch of one lane of northbound traffic may be closed at times for the staging of fire engines, and motorists are asked to slow down and allow plenty of space when passing the site.

The house, one of three that are slated for demolition to make room for new condominiums, was made available for firefighter training by Travis Construction.

“This is a great opportunity for us to put our firefighters in an unfamiliar setting to test and teach them the skills that they need to remain sharp and safely conduct firefighting operations,” said Don Koogle, division chief for the High Country Training Center.

In addition to fighting fires inside a home, firefighters also will be performing simulated searches for missing occupants and imperiled firefighters, drilling on tactics such as roof ventilations, and practicing entry and escape techniques.