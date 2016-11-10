Breckenridge hosts annual Startup Weekend | SummitDaily.com

Breckenridge hosts annual Startup Weekend

Startup Weekend Breckenridge returns this weekend for 54 hours of planning and strategizing new business ideas.

Friday night at 6 p.m. the event kicks of with people pitching ideas in front of local executives as well as other professionals from the community. Pitches must be 60 seconds or less.

Ideas are voted on and then teams will work on fleshing out the top ideas until the final presentation at Sunday night at 9 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to the winners. The event is being held at Elevate Breck at Main Street Station. Tickets can be purchased on Breckenridge.up.co. Dinner is included in the ticket price for both Friday and Saturday night.

Lindsey Stapay, a local entrepreneur and one of the organizers for the event said that even if people don’t have ideas to pitch Friday night, the event is a great networking opportunity. According to a press release, the event has inspired more than 15 ideas and businesses in the county over the last two years.