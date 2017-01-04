Breckenridge hosts the 32 annual Glen Gerberg Weather and Climate Summit | SummitDaily.com

Breckenridge Resorts joins the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel Breckenridge in hosting an Extreme Weather Town Hall. The event is being moderated by the Weather Channel’s on-camera meteorologist, Paul Goodloe, in the Columbine Room at the Double Tree on Jan. 11 from 6-7 p.m. There will be a panel of eight scientists and is part of the 2017 Glen Gerberg Weather and Climate Summit.

Seating is limited, and is on a first come, first serve basis. More information on the conference, as well as a live stream of the panel can be found at StormCenter.com/wxcsummit. There will be complimentary parking available at the Beaver Run Lot, located across the street from the Double Tree.

The conference was established in 1985 and is held in Breckenridge. The conference runs from Jan. 8 through 12.