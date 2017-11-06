Breckenridge Liquor and Marijuana Licensing Authority seeking three new members
November 6, 2017
Breckenridge is seeking three "motivated" and "community-minded" members for the town's Liquor and Marijuana Licensing Authority, the body responsible for approval or denial of all alcoholic beverage, medical marijuana and retail marijuana license applications.
The term of office is four years and runs until January 2022. Applicants must be a town resident and elector. No applicant or member of the applicant's immediate family may have an interest in a liquor- or marijuana-licensed business in Breckenridge.
LMLA meetings are held on the third Tuesday of each month starting at 9 a.m. and more frequently if the need arises. Interested applicants should send an email outlining their interest in the position and background to webstieclerk@townofbreckenridge.com by Monday, Dec. 4. Interviews with the Breckenridge Town Council may be scheduled at the council work session on Tuesday, Dec. 12.
