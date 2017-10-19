Breckenridge mayor, town manager to meet public over coffee today

The public is invited to join Breckenridge Mayor Eric Mamula and town manager Rick Holman for a cup of coffee this morning.

The event is part of the town's Coffee Talk series. It's designed to improve connections between town officials and the general public by allowing them to talk one-on-one about current issues and happenings in an informal setting. Also, three or more council members could be present.

The Coffee Talk begins at 8 a.m. today at Cool River Coffee House, 325 S. Main St. in Breckenridge. For more info, call 970-547-3166.