Breckenridge Music Festival kicks off on Thursday night with the Turnpike Troubadours | SummitDaily.com

The Breckenridge Music Festival kicks off in earnest on Thursday, June 29 with the Turnpike Troubadours, a country music band from Oklahoma, playing a concert with Grant Farm at 7:30 p.m. at the Riverwalk Center.

That show will be the first of twelve events scheduled through August 12 in what organizers are billing as a festival that's "much more" than just orchestra music, featuring acts that blend genres and deliver fresh takes on the classics.

"We provide a broad array of musical entertainment, so we've really started to think about what is the right mix of classical and popular music, as well as blurring the lines between the two," BMF board chair Brian Hall said in a news release.

On July 15, for instance, funk bank The Motet will be pairing up with a quartet of classical musicians, a collaboration that festivals organizers say will be the first of its kind for the popular Denver band.

The 2017 festival is loosely curated around dance. Opening night on July 20 will feature "The Best of Bernstein's Broadway" in honor of the composer's centennial birthday, and the July 27 concert, led by David Danzmayr, includes Tchaikovsky's "Serenade for Strings," and "Danzón No. 2," a composition by Mexican composer Arturo Márquez that is based on the dance form popular in Veracruz, Mexico.

On August 3, Denver's Wonderbound dance company will perform its "edgy and daring" contemporary choreographies set to scores by Vivaldi and Tartini performed live by players from the BMF.

Then on August 10, the Vail Dance Festival will come to Breckenridge with the Philadelphia-based contemporary ballet company BalletX to perform two choreographed works by Matthew Neenan, accompanied by live string quartet.

The full 2017 schedule, concert details, and pricing can be found online at http://www.breckenridgemusicfestival.com or by calling the Riverwalk Center Ticket Office at (970) 547-3100.