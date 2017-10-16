Breckenridge paid parking to be managed by private company

Breckenridge has officially handed management of its paid parking system to a private company, Interstate Parking, that will now handle all permit sales, appeals and citations.

The new Breck Park Store opened on Monday at 311 South Main Street, Suite 204, marking the end of the transition to Interstate from the Breckenridge Police Department.

"The town believed that the management of parking had grown beyond its level of expertise and wanted to give parking the level of attention we believe it deserves," a FAQ on the town's website reads.

Interstate will be paid a flat fee for its services, which the town says will eliminate any incentive for the company to write more citations.

The company will manage employee-parking permits under the direction of the Breck Forward Task Force, comprised of community members and town employees.

"We believe that bringing on an organization that manages parking across the country, day in and day out, will improve parking in town," town manager Rick Holman said in a statement.