Breckenridge pay parking temporarily suspended for locals’ appreciation | SummitDaily.com

Paid parking is being suspended from April 24 through May 31 to show appreciation for locals, according to a news release from the Breckenridge Police Department. Paid parking will resume on June 1.

Vehicles may park overnight in various lots including Tonopah, Courthouse, Exchange, Ice House and Wellington lots beginning May 1. However, beginning June 1, paid parking begins at 10 a.m. in those lots. Vehicles that have not paid after 10 a.m. will be ticketed. There is no on-street parking between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.

There is no overnight parking at the Tiger Dredge, F-Lot, Recreation Center, Barney Ford or Carter Park.

Extended overnight parking for between one and 14 days is available at the Satellite Lot for $5 a night, although day parking in that lot is free.

Current permits are valid until October 31, and permits for the 2017-2018 season will go on sale September 1.

For more information regarding available permits visit http://www.townofbreckenridge.com.