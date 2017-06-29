Breckenridge Police Department honored at state police chiefs’ convention | SummitDaily.com

The Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police presented the Breckenridge Police Department with the American Spirit Award at the group's annual conference in Colorado Springs on Wednesday, June 28.

The award was presented for "innovative community policing including outreach to the homeless and transient population, work of the downtown unit, work in mental health, and participation in the President's Task Force on 21st Century Policing," according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

Last December, Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman presented the department with the Law Enforcement Agency of Excellence Award, citing similar community policing initiatives.