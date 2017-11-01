Breckenridge police, mental health group to talk crisis-intervention techniques

The National Alliance on Mental Illness and members of the Breckenridge Police Department are coming together Monday to host a NAMI Education Night: Police Mental Health Crisis.

The event begins at 6 p.m. Monday at the police department, 150 Valley Brook St. With it, people are expected to learn about Crisis Intervention Team training, which can help people living with mental illness and histories of substance abuse avoid jail during mental health crises, according to a news release.

The release continues by saying trained CIT officers often use de-escalation techniques that lead to better outcomes for the officer, individuals in crisis and their family members.

CIT officers also provide care and help for people by transporting individuals in need of treatment to appropriate facilities and resources. With that in mind, NAMI is pushing people to remember to "ask for a CIT trained officer if you call 911 (because) it can make a world of difference for you" during a mental health crisis.

The meeting is expected to last an hour-and-a-half.