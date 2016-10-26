 Breckenridge police officers receive lifesaving awards | SummitDaily.com

Breckenridge police officers receive lifesaving awards

Photo courtesy of the Breckenridge Police Department

From left: Officer Tim Kotz, Breckenridge mayor Eric Mamula and police chief Dennis McLaughlin

Three Breckenridge police officers were presented with lifesaving awards at a town council meeting on Tuesday. The awards, presented by mayor Eric Mamula to officers Jared Bundy, Kevin Crow and Tom Kotz, commended them for successfully reviving a woman who was unconscious and not breathing on July 26.

