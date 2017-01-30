Breckenridge Ski Area hosts pass-holder appreciation events through Feb. 10 | SummitDaily.com

Breckenridge Ski Resort hosts pass-holder appreciation events

Breckenridge Ski Resort continues its 25 days of pass-holder appreciation event through Feb. 10, offering access to exclusive deals and giveaways each day of the week.

The event, which began on Jan. 17, features an extensive list of premier perks, many of which involve food and drink at specific Breckenridge locations such as Sevens Restaurant, Pioneer Crossing, T-Bar, The Maggie, Ten Mile Station and the Overlook Restaurant. In addition, pass holders will also receive a 15-percent discount (excluding alcohol) at all on-mountain food and beverage locations before 11 a.m. and after 2 p.m. A free breakfast is also being served up with First Tracks on both Jan. 31 and Feb. 7.

In addition, anyone looking to stay the night will receive up to 30 percent off lodging when staying at one of the Breck-owned and operated properties. Once guests arrive, there are still other ways to save corresponding with each day of the week:

-Monday: 50 percent off demo packages at Breck Sports

-Tuesday: Pass holder First Tracks

-Wednesday: Complimentary Epic Mix racing

-Thursday: Aprés specials and live music at The Maggie

-Friday: Hospitality First Tracks (for guests staying in official resort properties)

-Saturday: Aprés with live music and DJ

-Sunday: Bud Light promo team at T-Bar; Super Bowl Sunday at The Maggie/T-Bar

A full list of events and deals is available at: breckenridge.com/events/pass%20holder%20appreciation.aspx#/PerksandDetails