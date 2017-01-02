Breckenridge Ski Resort hosts avalanche instruction series Thursday, Jan. 5 | SummitDaily.com

The Breckenridge Ski Patrol hosts the first session of its 2017 Avalanche Education Series on Thursday, Jan. 5, from 6-8 p.m. at the Village at Breckenridge.

To kick off the series, Breckenridge Ski Resort’s patrollers will present Jason Konigsberg, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center’s new zone forecaster. He will discuss how to submit slide observations on the organization’s website, and be followed by the one-hour “Know Before You Go” avalanche education film.

Breckenridge Ski Patroller Jerry Tofferi will also provide an update on the state of this season’s snowpack so far in Summit County. This series is intended to educate guests and community members about snow and avalanche safety, as well as best practices.

This event, in the TenMile Room, is free and open to the public and includes free pizza, giveaways and a cash bar. Additional presentations in the series will be announced for February and March.