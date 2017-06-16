Breckenridge Sunday Market returns in new venue | SummitDaily.com

The Breckenridge Sunday Market returns this weekend just in time for Father's Day, with an expanded venue that organizers say will make this year's market better than ever.

"Two incredible event spaces that hug Maggie Pond at the base of Peak Nine are coming together as one venue," Carrie Benefiel, director of event sponsor Rocky Mountain Events, said of the Main Street Station and The Village at Breckenridge, which will play host to the market.

In addition to a free fly-fishing casting demo next to Maggie Pond for Father's Day, there will be the regular live music, yoga, stand-up paddleboard rentals, chair massages, a nearby winery, restaurants and even an escape room.

Meanwhile, vendors will be selling fresh produce, baked goods, cheeses, sweets, organic bath and body products, pet supplies, handmade clothing and artisan crafts.

"We are glad to give small-business rock stars the chance to showcase their items and connect with consumers while stimulating the local economy," Benefiel added. "But, it's so much more than that. We want the market to be a Sunday destination where friends and family gather to support a healthy community. With the larger footprint, we now have a stronger platform to offer more activities like cooking demonstrations, a wellness series, educational resources, nonprofit activation, sponsorships and booth spaces."

The American Veteran's Radio will be broadcasting live in Main Street Station while local musician Steve Plummer entertains The Village this Sunday. Also, the Mountain Top Children's Museum will be on-site with children's activities.

For a complete music lineup, go to RockyMtnEvents.com. The market goes 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday through Sept. 10, but will take a brief hiatus July 2 during the 34th annual Breckenridge July Art Festival.