Breckenridge taking proposals on roundabout construction | SummitDaily.com

The town of Breckenridge will be taking proposals from contractors for the single-lane roundabout that will be put at the intersection of South Park Avenue and Four O’clock Road. Bids will be accepted by the town at the Office of the Town Clerk until 11 a.m. on Nov. 18.

Questions about proposals can be sent to the assistant town engineer. Answers will be posted by Nov. 14 at 5 p.m.

Contractors and subcontractors meeting the federal requirements for the project are required to submit an EEO-1 Report to the Joint Reporting Committee.