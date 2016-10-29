Breckenridge Tourism Office makes staffing changes | SummitDaily.com

The Breckenridge Tourism Office announced several staff changes on Tuesday.

The organization promoted Sydney Schwab, their former events and special event permit application (SEPA) coordinator, to events manager. Sales and service coordinator Michael Ellen Neff will take over the event/SEPA coordinator position. Schwab will be replacing Gavin Dalgliesh, who has taken a marketing position at Summit Mountain Rentals.

Rachel Zerowin, from the marketing department, is transitioning to the content manager position. She was formerly the public relations manager. Zerowin will now concentrate on the organization’s website, blog and social media. Marketing manager Steven Stoker will now work with paid media management and performance analysis.