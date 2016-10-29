Breckenridge Tourism Office makes staffing changes | SummitDaily.com

Breckenridge Tourism Office makes staffing changes
October 29, 2016
The Breckenridge Tourism Office announced several staff changes on Tuesday.
The organization promoted Sydney Schwab, their former events and special event permit application (SEPA) coordinator, to events manager. Sales and service coordinator Michael Ellen Neff will take over the event/SEPA coordinator position. Schwab will be replacing Gavin Dalgliesh, who has taken a marketing position at Summit Mountain Rentals.
Rachel Zerowin, from the marketing department, is transitioning to the content manager position. She was formerly the public relations manager. Zerowin will now concentrate on the organization’s website, blog and social media. Marketing manager Steven Stoker will now work with paid media management and performance analysis.
Trending In: Local
- Snowboarder charged $260K in damages from collision at Keystone won’t have to pay
- Report details private jet’s fatal crash in Aspen
- A shortage of drivers may cause cuts in Summit County bus lines
- Fritangas Mexican Restaurant opens a location in Silverthorne
- Man ordered to pay $260K for reckless skiing in Keystone
Trending Sitewide
- Snowboarder charged $260K in damages from collision at Keystone won’t have to pay
- Snowboarder charged $260K in damages from collision at Keystone won’t have to pay
- Former Breckenridge man to face additional charges in sprawling cyberstalking case
- Report details private jet’s fatal crash in Aspen
- Housing Divided, Part 6: Government’s hand pronounced in housing efforts