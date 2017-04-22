Breckenridge Town Council to discuss new water plant | SummitDaily.com

During their work session and meeting on Tuesday, the Breckenridge Town Council will discuss the new water plant project on the McCain property.

The council will do a first reading on an ordinance conveying town-owned property for the Broken Compass Brewing Company. The council will then discuss an ordinance on fees for restaurants and lounges, specifically relating to snack bars and delis. Council will vote on a resolution for an open space acquisition of land at Sawlog and Wonderful Lot 2.

During the work session the council will hear about a waste and recycling program from the High County Conservation Center. The work session will end in an executive session.