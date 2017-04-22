Breckenridge Town Council to discuss new water plant | SummitDaily.com

Breckenridge Town Council to discuss new water plant
April 22, 2017
During their work session and meeting on Tuesday, the Breckenridge Town Council will discuss the new water plant project on the McCain property.
The council will do a first reading on an ordinance conveying town-owned property for the Broken Compass Brewing Company. The council will then discuss an ordinance on fees for restaurants and lounges, specifically relating to snack bars and delis. Council will vote on a resolution for an open space acquisition of land at Sawlog and Wonderful Lot 2.
During the work session the council will hear about a waste and recycling program from the High County Conservation Center. The work session will end in an executive session.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Local
- In a bid to transform its downtown, Dillon offers up underused lots for development
- Silverthorne Town Council gains new member
- Ski resort lodging numbers fall at the end of roller coaster season
- $250,000 grant from Vail Resorts CEO to help children’s programs in Summit County
- Frisco planning commission holding hearing on proposed venue
Trending Sitewide
- Summit Daily editorial: Hold Colorado’s ski industry accountable on skier deaths, injuries
- Heroin laced with elephant tranquilizer found on scene of Eagle County deaths
- In a bid to transform its downtown, Dillon offers up underused lots for development
- County pumps brakes on Lake Hill workforce housing, citing “more homework to do”
- Summit County commissioners sign letter to aid $12B repair effort for National Parks