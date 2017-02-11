Breckenridge Town Council to get update on paid parking | SummitDaily.com

The Breckenridge Town Council’s retreat meeting on Valentine’s Day will start at 9 a.m. The bulk of the meeting will be on different parking updates for the town. The council will review the parking and transportation work plan for the year, which includes discussions on walkability. The council will also review an engineering study on Park Avenue, which was presented at the council meeting on Jan. 24. There will then be discussion on paid parking.

In the latter half of the retreat meeting, the council will discuss their goals for the upcoming year, as well as their workforce housing and broadband plans. The retreat meeting will end before the council goes into executive session at 6:30 p.m.

The council’s regular meeting will begin at 7 p.m. They will do a second reading on the waste disposal ordinance.