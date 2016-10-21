Breckenridge Town Council to look at 2017 budget | SummitDaily.com

The Breckenridge Town Council will have a special retreat meeting on Oct. 25 to go over the proposed budget for 2017. The meeting will start at noon in the Town Hall Auditorium and is open to the public.

The budget estimates a rise in both revenue and expenditures for the town. Part of the rise in revenue is because the budget currently includes money coming in from ballot measure 5A, which will change depending on the voter outcome in November. The proposed budget was sent out to email subscribers by the town earlier this week.

The finalized budget will be brought forth as a resolution in the Nov. 22 town council meeting.

The council’s regularly scheduled meeting will begin after the retreat at 7 p.m.

The agendas and packets for both the budget and regular meetings can be found on the town of Breckenridge’s website.

After the citizen’s comment section of the regular meeting, the council will discuss the Police Department Lifesaving Award. The council will also do a second reading on municipal offenses concerning marijuana.