Breckenridge Town Council voting on waste service change | SummitDaily.com

The Breckenridge Town Council will start their first work session of the year an hour early with a grants award reception at 2 p.m.

The Tuesday meeting will have second readings on three ordinances. The town will decide whether to give the Dipping Station landmark status, as well as look at an ordinance on placing signs on town property, and an ordinance that will put a fee in place for businesses filing paper sales tax forms.

For new business, the council will look at an ordinance making the Summit County Resource Allocation Park the only solid waste disposal site for all trash created within Breckenridge. The ordinance also requires that solid waste haulers must get an annual license from the town. There will also be a first reading on an ordinance making miscellaneous amendments to Breckenridge’s town code. The changes will review titles within the town code to make sure they are up to date.

The council will also vote on a resolution that will help protect the town’s water supply at Indiana Gulch. The resolution is to approve a memorandum with the U.S. Forest Service, the U.S. Department of Agriculture as well as the White River National Forest.