Breckenridge Town Councilman Jeffrey Bergeron hospitalized with amnesia | SummitDaily.com

Breckenridge Town Councilman Jeffrey Bergeron was hospitalized on Sept. 15 with a form of amnesia. While preparing for a camping trip, Bergeron and his wife, Ellie Hollinshead, returned home to make sure their door was locked. When they arrived, however, Bergeron suddenly did not recognize the yard as his own, or remember the last several hours of the day.

Bergeron described the events on his personal Facebook page, saying that at the time he was convinced he was going to die. Hollinshead called the doctor and tried tests to make sure her husband was not having a stroke.

Upon arriving at the emergency room, the tests all came back normal. Bergeron said his doctor, Regan Brockmeyer, told him she had seen this particular kind of amnesia 15 times in the last five years. She also told him that high altitude can sometimes cause it.

Bergeron was kept overnight at the hospital for further monitoring. He was released on the Sept. 16. Once he was released, doctors told him to continue with his plans to go camping with his wife. The next day, Bergeron said he felt entirely normal and was able to go biking. “I felt like I was back,” he said.

Bergeron said that he is normally not the type to over-share on social media, but that this episode was particularly noteworthy. After relating his story on Facebook, he said that he received several comments from friends and colleagues who had also been diagnosed with amnesia, or knew of someone who had.

Bergeron has called Summit County home off and on since the mid-1970s. He served on the town council from 2004 to 2012. He was elected to another term this past November. He also writes a weekly column for the Summit Daily and is often associated with his nom de plume and alter ego, Biff America.