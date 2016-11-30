Breckenridge welcomes car sharing service as part of transit plan | SummitDaily.com

The town of Breckenridge will host a ribbon cutting for Zipcar at the Blue River Plaza today at 10 a.m. Zipcar, a car sharing service, has partnered with the town to bring in several vehicles which people in the town can rent.

The service is part of the town’s initiative to lessen traffic and parking congestion. Paid parking also starts in the town today.

Breckenridge’s Mayor Eric Mamula will be at the ribbon cutting, as well as Lucy Kay the CEO of the Breckenridge Tourism Office and member of the town’s parking and transportation task force. Representatives from Zipcar will also be there. Speeches will begin at 10, with the opportunity for follow-up interviews, photos and vehicle demonstrations afterward.