Breckenridge’s newest fire station set to open after Saturday open house

The Red, White and Blue Fire Protection District will be opening a new substation in the Peak 7 area of Breckenridge on Saturday Oct. 14, the culmination of more than a decade of planning.

The fire district will be holding on open house on Saturday from 3-5 p.m. at the new station, located in the Peak 7 North Building at the Breckenridge Grand Vacations Grand Lodge at 1999 Ski Hill Road. Crews will offer tours of the facility and light refreshments will be served.

Construction for the new facility finished in 2014, but call loads in the area weren't yet high enough to justify staffing it, fire chief Jim Keating said. Since then, however, calls in the Peak 7 area have grown to more than 400 per year.

"In the past all emergency calls in this service were served from the RWB downtown Fire Station located on North Main Street, and during the winter months weather and traffic conditions on Ski Hill road made responses difficult and dangerous at times," Keating said in an email. "It was not uncommon for a traffic accident occurring on Ski Hill Road that blocked access the Peak 7 and 8 response area."

The new station will be staffed by a crew of two, typically one firefighter-paramedic and one firefighter-EMT. The two apparatus stationed there will carry full medical equipment as well as limited fire and hazardous materials gear.