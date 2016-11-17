Broken Compass hosts food drive for FIRC | SummitDaily.com

Broken Compass hosts food drive for FIRC
November 17, 2016
Broken Compass hosts food drive for FIRC
Join Broken Compass in helping raise food and supplies for Family & Intercultural Resource Center (FIRC). Broken Compass is accepting donations throughout November in the taproom. FIRC is asking for canned foods (soup, stew, chili, chicken), dry foods (whole-grain cereals and pastas, oatmeal, dried fruit), diapers and baby food or formula. Each donation to the drive will receive a ticket that will be entered into a lottery drawing for five prizes that include Broken Compass socks, shirts and hoodies, as well as the grand prizes of a growler and one free fill per month and a night out on the town with the Broken Compass crew.
Trending In: Local
- Basalt fishing closure lifted at popular ‘toilet bowl’ on Fryingpan River
- Frisco in talks to move historic Staley House and sell land to Foote’s rest
- Summit County marijuana survey data gauges community perceptions, use
- Parents rally against discrimination in Summit County schools
- Summit County’s newly elected to receive sizeable salary hikes
Trending Sitewide
- Driver killed after falling from cliffs on Ptarmigan Trail road onto Interstate 70
- #Busted: Summit Cove snowboard thief ID’d within hours through Facebook
- Breckenridge Ski Resort opens on Nov. 19, a day after Keystone Resort
- Summit County ski areas offer new perks for 2016-17 season
- Live coverage of the snowstorm that saved the Colorado ski season