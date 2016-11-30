 Broken Compass hosts staff chili cook-off | SummitDaily.com

To give back to all of the passionate Monday Night Potluck chefs and supporters, the Broken Compass staff is hosting a chili cook-off on Monday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m. No food is required, the Broken Compass staff will be doing all the cooking. Guests will judge between the staff’s chilies.