Broken Compass hosts staff chili cook-off | SummitDaily.com

Broken Compass hosts staff chili cook-off
November 30, 2016
To give back to all of the passionate Monday Night Potluck chefs and supporters, the Broken Compass staff is hosting a chili cook-off on Monday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m. No food is required, the Broken Compass staff will be doing all the cooking. Guests will judge between the staff’s chilies.
