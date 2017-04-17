Bureau of Land Management seeks nominations for Northwest District advisory council | SummitDaily.com

The Bureau of Land Management's Northwest Colorado District seeks public nominations for six open positions on its Resource Advisory Council.

The council consists of 15 citizens with diverse interests in public land management, including conservationists, ranchers, outdoor recreationists, state and local government officials and energy industry representatives. It provides advice on public lands issues to the BLM's Northwest district, which includes the Kremmling, Craig, Silt and Meeker field offices.

The bureau, which manages more land than any other federal agency, has 36 resource advisory councils across the West, where most BML-managed land is located. The membership of each is aimed at achieving a balanced outlook that the BLM needs for its mission, which is to manage the public lands for multiple uses.

Individuals may nominate themselves or others to serve on an advisory council. Nominations will be judged based on their training, education and knowledge of the council's geographical area, and must be submitted by May 30.

Nomination forms and additional requirements are available by calling (970) 876-9008, or at: blm.gov/get-involved/resource-advisory-council/near-you/colorado.