Bureau of Land Management seeks nominations for Northwest District advisory council | SummitDaily.com

Bureau of Land Management seeks nominations for Northwest District advisory council
April 17, 2017
The Bureau of Land Management's Northwest Colorado District seeks public nominations for six open positions on its Resource Advisory Council.
The council consists of 15 citizens with diverse interests in public land management, including conservationists, ranchers, outdoor recreationists, state and local government officials and energy industry representatives. It provides advice on public lands issues to the BLM's Northwest district, which includes the Kremmling, Craig, Silt and Meeker field offices.
The bureau, which manages more land than any other federal agency, has 36 resource advisory councils across the West, where most BML-managed land is located. The membership of each is aimed at achieving a balanced outlook that the BLM needs for its mission, which is to manage the public lands for multiple uses.
Individuals may nominate themselves or others to serve on an advisory council. Nominations will be judged based on their training, education and knowledge of the council's geographical area, and must be submitted by May 30.
Nomination forms and additional requirements are available by calling (970) 876-9008, or at: blm.gov/get-involved/resource-advisory-council/near-you/colorado.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Local
- Summit County and Breckenridge now accepting lottery applications for Huron Landing
- Ted Bundy tales come out of the woodwork
- Top-read stories of the week on summitdaily.com
- Vail Resorts CEO donates $250,000 to the Summit Foundation
- Summit High School announces new assistant principal and athletic director
Trending Sitewide
- The curious case of Capt. Craig Button. 20 years ago, Button crashed his A-10 into Gold Dust Peak. Two decades later, no one knows why
- Summit County and Breckenridge now accepting lottery applications for Huron Landing
- A-Basin at 70: Littlebird and a lifetime spent with The Legend
- Mountain Town News: Trump proposes to end ski town Amtrak trains (column)
- New Summit County real estate developments help boost luxury real estate market