Business briefs: Summit County luxury home sales double in May | SummitDaily.com

The number of homes that sold for $1 million or more in Summit County this May was exactly double the number of luxury homes sold in May 2016, according to a market report prepared by LIV Sotheby's International Realty.

According to the report, in May, 30 homes sold for over $1 million, compared to 15 in May 2016. Additionally, total sales increased from $25.1 million in May 2016 to more than $49 million the same month this year. Also, new listings increased 44 percent, with 65 new homes entering the market in May, compared to 45 new listings in May 2016.

The most expensive residential sale in Summit County for May was a 7,134 square-foot home in Breckenridge that went for $3.5 million.

Breckenridge florist changes location

Petal and Bean Floral and Event Planning is operating out of a new location at 1655 Airport Road, Unit 5, in Breckenridge.

The local florist does numerous weddings and events, while offering retail flower arrangements and gift basket sales out of its storefront. Owner Kayle Walker Burns said they've been doing business out of the new location since April, but recently celebrated the change with a private grand opening earlier this month. For more about the store, go to PetalAndBean.com or call 970-485-9106.

