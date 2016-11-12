Business Excellence Awards return to Summit County | SummitDaily.com

The Summit Chamber of Commerce is welcoming applications for the revitalized Business Excellence Awards. The award gala will be in the Silverthorne Pavilion on Jan. 26. Categories include startup of the year, customer service champion, environmental champion, champion of workplace wellness, best place to work, marketing strategy champion as well as business of the year in small, medium and large. One person will also be given the Ben Fogle award, which is named for the founder of the Summit Chamber.

Applications for nominations can be filled out online at summitchamber.org. Businesses are encouraged to apply to multiple categories. The chamber is asking that each nomination include a $25 donation to their scholarship fund for Summit High graduates.

First place winners will receive a full year membership to the Summit Chamber. Nominations will be accepted until Nov. 30 at 5 p.m.