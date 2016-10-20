Cases of kennel cough in Breckenridge | SummitDaily.com

The town of Breckenridge sent out an advisory email last week cautioning dog owners that cases of kennel cough had been reported.

Kennel cough, which is similar to a cold in dogs, is highly contagious. Dogs may be contagious before showing symptoms such as coughing, retching and a watery nasal discharge. Because the disease is so contagious, the email recommended that dogs showing symptoms should not enter Carter Park. If your dog is exhibiting these symptoms, contact your veterinarian immediately.

The Breckenridge Animal Clinic said they have seen a decline in cases brought in recently, but are still cautioning dog owners against using the park.