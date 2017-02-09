CDOT aims to better inform drivers of Move Over law | SummitDaily.com

CDOT aims to better inform drivers of Move Over law
February 9, 2017
The leading cause of death for on-duty officers and first responders is due to traffic related incidents. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is partnering with the Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol, the Federal Highway Administration, as well as the Towing Recovery Association in order to better inform motorists of Colorado’s Move Over law.
The law requires that drivers move over or slow down when driving by stopped maintenance or emergency vehicles using their flashing lights. According to a release from CDOT, 52 law enforcement officers were killed in traffic related incidents in 2015, 11 of them were struck and killed outside their vehicles.
