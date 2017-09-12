CDOT maintenance work in Summit County could cause delays through Sept. 29

The Colorado Department of Transportation is conducting routine maintenance on traffic signals in Summit County that may cause travel delays through Friday, Sept. 29.

The project began in Silverthorne on Monday and will continue there until around 4:30 p.m. Friday. Beginning at 6:30 a.m. each day, drivers can expect single lane closures on the U.S. Highway 6 and Interstate 70 ramps as well as intersections including Anemone, Rainbow and Hamilton Creek drives.

Starting on Monday, Sept. 25, the project will move to Frisco and Breckenridge on Highway 9, Copper Road, Swan Mountain Road and a half-dozen other intersections. Work there will run from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until Friday, Sept. 29.

A CDOT spokeswoman said that traffic impacts were typically minor in areas where the maintenance has already been done.

The work includes replacing traffic signal indicators, select traffic signal heads, pedestrian signal faces, select pedestrian count down heads and select pedestrian pushbuttons.

For more information, contact the CDOT public information team at 970-549-0322 or email region3trafficsignal@gmail.com.