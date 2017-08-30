CDOT plans overnight work next week at I-70 interchange in Silverthorne

The Colorado Department of Transportation has announced it will be working on a couple paving projects over the next two weeks in Silverthorne, according to a news release from the town.

CDOT crews will be working on and around Lake Dillon Drive from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.

Additionally, there will be work taking place overnight from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday next week in and around the Interstate 70 and Colorado 9 interchange.

For more about Colorado's road projects, go to CODOT.gov . Also, people can get traffic updates by following CDOT on Twitter at twitter.com/ColoradoDOT .