CDOT plans overnight work next week at I-70 interchange in Silverthorne
August 30, 2017
The Colorado Department of Transportation has announced it will be working on a couple paving projects over the next two weeks in Silverthorne, according to a news release from the town.
CDOT crews will be working on and around Lake Dillon Drive from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.
Additionally, there will be work taking place overnight from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday next week in and around the Interstate 70 and Colorado 9 interchange.
For more about Colorado's road projects, go to CODOT.gov . Also, people can get traffic updates by following CDOT on Twitter at twitter.com/ColoradoDOT .
