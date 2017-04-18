CDOT raises marijuana DUI awareness with free rides for 420 | SummitDaily.com

CDOT raises marijuana DUI awareness with free rides for 420
April 18, 2017
The Colorado Department of Transportation has hidden 420 mile marker signs at various marijuana events celebrating 420. The department has partnered with Lyft, a ride sharing service, in order to educate Coloradans on the impacts of driving under the influence of marijuana.
Each 420 mile marker sign has a promo code for a free ride with Lyft, valued up to $42. The department launched their "Drive High, Get a DUI" campaign in 2014 shortly after the legalization of recreational marijuana sales.
A survey of Colorado drivers in 2016 showed that 55 percent of drivers thought it was safe to drive while under the influence of marijuana.
Last year, the Colorado State Patrol made 17 DUI arrests involving marijuana.
