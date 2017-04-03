CDOT works with Colorado State Patrol to bring awareness to distracted driving | SummitDaily.com

The Colorado Department of Transportation has partnered with the Colorado State Patrol to recognize April as National Distracted Driving Awareness month.

A recent study of Coloradans showed the ongoing threat of distracted drivers on the road. Twenty-two percent of participants admitted to viewing messages while driving, 64 percent have used entertainment on a mobile device and 33 percent talked on hand-held phones according to a release from CDOT. In 2015, there were 68 fatalities due to distracted driving crashes.

The department will be sharing a video throughout the month of April highlighting how deadly mobile distractions can be while driving. The campaign is also asking for Coloradans to share their own experiences with distracted drivers on CDOT's Facebook page.