Centura Health, Children’s Hospital form new regional partnership | SummitDaily.com

Centura Health, operator of St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco, and Children’s Hospital Colorado announced a new regional partnership late last week that will offer enhanced care for children and their families.

The two care providers believe the collaborative effort will streamline the coordination of care between the two organizations to ensure the right care at the right time, and at the proper location. They have also identified immediate opportunities for cooperation to provide pediatric expertise, share clinical guidelines and protocols, as well as offer educational programming for nurses and physicians.

“We believe children across the region should be able to benefit from the knowledge and expertise of our pediatric experts regardless of where they choose to receive care,” Jena Hausmann, CEO of Children’s Hospital Colorado, said in a news release.

“Parents need to have confidence that their child’s care team has access to the best resources closest to home,” Peter Banko, Centura’s president and COO, added in the release. “This alliance lets us build bridges toward an unprecedented degree of coordination to optimize health value for the communities we serve.”

The two organizations will move forward working together to identify what other services are needed region-by-region. The partnership extends across Colorado and Centura’s out-of-state operations in western Kansas. Due to a preexisting agreement, however, the pact will not apply to either Centura’s Penrose Hospital or St. Francis Medical Center, both located in Colorado Springs.