Centura Health names Peter Banko new CEO

Centura Health, which operates St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco, named acting president and chief operating officer Peter D. Banko as president and chief executive officer, effective Sept. 1.

In his prior role for 16 months, Banko spent nine years with the Catholic Health Initiatives — a sponsor of Centura Health — before coming to his current employer. In the new position, he plans to build upon Centura's $3.5 billion health system and expand upon its 21,000 caregivers across Colorado and western Kansas.

"Peter has forged strong relationships with our leaders and we will benefit greatly from his experience and energy for our Mission," Patricia Webb, chair of Centura Health's governing board, said in a news release. "His commitment to Christian health care, and passion for people and culture will support our caregivers in their dedicated work."