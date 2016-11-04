Centura Health-St. Anthony Summit Medical Center names new group president | SummitDaily.com

Centura names new mountain group president

Centura Health announced Wednesday that Edward H. Sim will join the organization as president of its Mountains and North Denver Operating Group, as well as CEO of St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood, starting in the role early next year.

Sim joins Centura from Baptist Health in Jacksonville, Florida, where he served in several senior leadership positions for more than a decade. Over the past five years of that tenure, he was president of physician integration and was responsible for a network of 380 employed physicians and an integrated network with more than 900. Prior to joining Baptist Health he worked in business development, strategy and operation roles with Tenet Health, and as an analyst with health-care consulting firm The Advisory Board Company.

“Coloradans and Kansans have long benefited from the excellence of the physicians and employees of Centura Health,” Sim said in a news release. “As the organization advances its leading role in wellness, I know we are going to optimize health value in every community we serve.”

Sim holds a bachelor’s in economics from Boston University, a master’s of science in pathology and laboratory medicine from Albany Medical College and earned a MBA from Duke University with concentration in health sector management.

In addition to the hospital in Lakewood, Sim will oversee an operating group that includes Avista Adventist Hospital in Louisville, Longmont United Hospital, OrthoColorado Hospital in Lakewood, St. Anthony North Health Campus in Westminster, and Frisco’s St. Anthony Summit Medical Center. His scope of influence will also extend to Neighborhood Health Centers, Emergency & Urgent Care Centers, outpatient surgery centers and physician practices.